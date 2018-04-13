Unnao rape case: CBI takes BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar into custody

The wait is over as the accused in the alleged gang rape of a girl in Unnao, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger been taken into custody by the CBI. There has been several charges laid by the UP police under the IPC, including rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. A day before the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the cases of alleged rape and subsequent death of her father in judicial custody to the CBI. The case was handed over to…

The wait is over as the accused in the alleged gang rape of a girl in Unnao, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger been taken into custody by the CBI. There has been several charges laid by the UP police under the IPC, including rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

A day before the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the cases of alleged rape and subsequent death of her father in judicial custody to the CBI.

The case was handed over to CBI after the Special Investigation Team submitted its report on Wednesday evening. The SIT also submitted a video that purportedly shows the girl’s father saying he was assaulted by Sengar’s brother Atul in the presence of police.