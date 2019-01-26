Unseen pics from Priyanka-Nick’s Haldi ceremony will give you major couple goals

Mumbai: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra got married with beau Nick Jonas in the previous year but their wedding pictures are still the talk of the town and few unseen pictures from their marriage ceremonies are still trending on the social media. Fans always seem to be eager and anxious to see the couple’s latest posts together and Priyanka-Nick are already amongst the most searched people on the internet while they also end up giving major couple goals to the people out there.

Currently, few unseen pictures from their haldi ceremony are taking the internet by storm specially the one in which Nick is seen hiding his body from Priyanka while she on the other hand is seen pulling his shirt up in the most adorable way.

The couple have made public appearances before and even after their marriage but one thing that has always remained common was that they hold each other’s hand every time they are out which is one of the most genuine gesture of the two.

Here are the pictures:-