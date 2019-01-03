Unseen Pics from Priyanka-Nick’s wedding is out now| SEE PICS

Mumbai: On December 1, while posting one set of pictures of Priyanka, he wrote: In an exclusive new article, #RLMag looks back on the story of timeless romance and style that culminated one month ago today at the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas-both wearing custom looks designed by Ralph Lauren.
“This isn’t about a dress,” the designer says. “It’s about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful.”
A behind-the-scenes look at Nick Jonas’ wedding day. . The groom wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress concealed at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. The fragment had been hand-embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”). . His 12 groomsmen, including Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth, and Nick’s three brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, wore Purple Label peak-lapel tuxedos with custom vests and custom patent leather shoes. Nick’s father, who officiated the Christian ceremony (a traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day), also wore Purple Label. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . Photography: @JoseVilla . @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RLMag #RL50
Mr. Lauren began the months-long design process by showing Priyanka Chopra sketches for her custom gown, which combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat. . The look was emblematic of some of the formalwear codes he has always highly regarded: a silhouette skimming the body while simultaneously seeming to float away from it; a play between sheer and opaque; and, of course, intricate, handmade details. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
The bespoke gown Ralph Lauren created for Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas exemplifies the highest levels of exquisite, meticulous handwork. . Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours. Worked into the scrolling floral motifs were 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. The coat was closed down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and finished with scalloping at the high-cut neck and long sleeves. The strapless column dress worn beneath was embellished with more than two million pearlescent sequins to bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
One of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress was held in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil. . The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle—a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50