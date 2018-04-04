Unusual incident of “Road theft” reported in Basti

Patna: A shocking incident has come into notice in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh where road has been “stolen” by thieves. There was a temporary road created ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath's visit to Basti and as soon as his visit got over, road was stolen taking everyone by surprise. On 29th March Yogi was in Basti to inaugurate a sugar mill and so there was a temporary road created that costed around 4 lakh rupees for the 300…

Patna: A shocking incident has come into notice in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh where road has been “stolen” by thieves.

There was a temporary road created ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath’s visit to Basti and as soon as his visit got over, road was stolen taking everyone by surprise.

On 29th March Yogi was in Basti to inaugurate a sugar mill and so there was a temporary road created that costed around 4 lakh rupees for the 300 meter road.

According to the nearby people, this road theft has been done by contractor who took all the bricks after the CM visit got over.