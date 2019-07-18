UP Assembly session begins, Samajwadis protest

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators sat on a dharna in the Vidhan Bhawan premises here to protest against the killings in Sonbhadra and the killing of two cops in Sambhal.

Wearing red caps, the lawmakers – belonging to both the houses of the state legislature in Uttar Pradesh – said that the situation in the state was volatile and needed immediate intervention of the Centre.

After the dharna, the legislators attended the Assembly session which began on Thursday.

In the state Assembly, the House was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Jagan Prasad Garg who died in April due to a cardiac arrest while campaigning.

In the Vidhan Parishad, SP members created a ruckus after obituary references, forcing Chairman Ramesh Yadav to adjourn the House till Friday.

Both the houses are expected to witness noisy scenes on Friday when the houses reassemble.

“We will bring the government to task and the chief minister will have to accept responsibility for the deteriorating law and order situation. There is anarchy in the state and the BJP government is unable to control the situation,” said Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary.