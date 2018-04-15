UP Board 2018: 10th, 12th results expected to be declared next week, here are the details!

Uttar Pradesh: According to the information given by the government, the Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th results will be declared next week by the government on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. All those students who had appeared for the exams will be able to check their respective scores at the website only, once released. Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their results at other private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.…

Uttar Pradesh: According to the information given by the government, the Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th results will be declared next week by the government on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. All those students who had appeared for the exams will be able to check their respective scores at the website only, once released.

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their results at other private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

While speaking to the media, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma went on to say: “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for class 10 and class 12 in April. The new academic session will start on April 16, and by July the new education calendar will be issued.”

This year, a total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams. The exam authority said this happened due to a slew of strict measures to curb malpractice. A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s UP board exam. This included 36,55,691 registered for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams.