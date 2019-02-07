UP Boards exams begin amid high security, coded answer sheets to prevent foul play

Lucknow: According to the information given by the officials, the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government began and tight security has been taken into consideration with magistrates, police on high alert.

Introduction of coded answer sheets to prevent any foul play is also done. A total of 58,06,922 students have enrolled for these exams which were being conducted at 8,354 examination centres.

There are 31,95,603 students taking the Class 10 or the Higher Secondary exams, while 26,11,319 were writing the Class 12 or the Intermediate exams.

Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Neena Srivastava told that District Magistrates (DMs), police chiefs and even the Special Task Force (STF) were on vigil to take on organised crimes. For the first time, she informed, coded answer sheets were being used in which roll numbers has to be written on every page to ensure that there is no change of copies.

“We always received complaints that the copies have been changed but now because of the new rules, this would not be possible as the students will write their roll numbers themselves.

“In case of an eventuality that an allegation of answer sheets altered is made, the handwriting will be examined,” she added.

According to Board officials, 1,314 examination centres have been identified as “sensitive” and 448 “very sensitive”.