UP Budget 2019-20: Rs 4.79 lakh cr budget presented in assembly, highlights & details here

Much awaited Budget of Uttar Pradesh for the 2019-20 is out and here are the details about the budget for different sectors.

Law and order

• Provision of Rs. 700 crore for construction of 36 new police stations, expansion of Training capacity of Police and P.A.C. personnel and construction of barracks.

• Rs. 700 crore for construction of Type-A and Type B (residential buildings) of the police department.

• Rs. 400 crore for construction of 07 police lines in newly created districts of the state.

• Rs. 200 crore for construction of residential and nonresidential buildings in 57 fire stations of the state.

• Provision of Rs. 204 crore for modernization of police force proposed.

Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development

• A provision of Rs. 50 crore is proposed for restarting the closed sugar mills of the government sector.

• Rs. 25 crore proposed for restarting the closed sugar mills of cooperative sector under PPP model.

Agriculture and Cooperatives

• Rs. 892 crore provisioned for the National Agriculture Development Scheme.

• Rs. 450 crore for National Crop Insurance Programme.

• Provision of Rs. 150 crore in the Financial year 2019-20 budget for pre-storage of fertilizers.

• Target to distribute 60.51 lakh quintals of seeds during 2019-20.

• Target to distribute 77.26 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers.

Agricultural Marketing

• For strengthening the warehousing system, construction of warehouses started in 40 mandi sites in partnership with the State Warehousing Corporation. Each warehouses has a capacity of 5000 metric tonnes.

• Decision to develop 500 markets in the rural areas at a cost of 150 crore through Mandi Parishad.

• It is proposed to purchase wheat at the rate of Rs. 1840 per quintal through 6000 purchase centres in marketing year 2019-20.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development

• Government is committed for conservation bovine cattle in the state. For this purpose, the government is seeking support from the other departments as well. Special Cess has been imposed on liquor sales in the state. Out of the cess, an estimated revenue of Rs. 165 crore will be utilized for the maintenance of destitute cattle-heads of the state.

• Rs. 247.60 crore proposed for maintenance and construction of Gaushalas in the rural areas.

• An arrangement of Rs. 200 crore for Kanha Gaushala and Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme in urban areas.

• For implementation of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs. 64 crore made, to setup 10,000 units.

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 56 crore for establishment of a new dairy in Mathura.

• Arrangement of Rs. 5 crore in the budget for the financial year 2019-20 for various programmes under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Policy, 2018.

• Proposal of Rs. 93 crore for strengthening, restructuring and expansion of milk unions and societies, training, technical inputs, cattle breeding and health schemes.

Fisheries

• Rs. 25 crore proposed for fish breeders’ fund.

• Provision of Rs. 8.82 crore for providing financial assistance to Fisheries Development Agency.

Rural Development

• A provision of Rs. 6,240 crore for the financial year 2019-20 under the Pradhanmantri Avas Yojna (Gramin).

• A provision of Rs. 3,488 crore for implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

• A provision of Rs. 3,000 crore for piped drinking water scheme in Bundelkhand, Vindhya region and the villages affected by low quality water.

• An arrangement of Rs. 2,954 crore for the National Rural Drinking Water Programme.

• A provision of Rs. 1,393 crore for National Rural Livelihood Mission.

• Budgetary provision of Rs. 429 crore in financial year 201920 for Mukhyamantri Avas Yojna (Gramin).

• Rs. 224 Crore proposed for Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission.

• Under the Legislative Area Development Fund, provision of Rs. 1008 crore for development works and Rs. 201.60 crore for GST payment.

Panchayati Raj

• A provision of Rs. 6,000 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

• Rs. 100 crore proposed for development of cremation grounds in rural areas of the state.

• To construct 750 panchayat buildings in Gram Panchayats, a provision of Rs. 14 crore made.

• A provision of Rs. 20 crore for establishment and reconstruction of cattle impounding houses.

• For promoting sports and creative works among the rural youth, Rs. 25 crore proposed for the Yuvak Mangal Dal Yojna.

Minor Irrigation

• A provision of Rs. 55 crore for free boring scheme.

• Rs. 70 crore proposed under the medium deep tube well scheme.

• A provision of Rs. 20 crore for construction and restoration of community blast wells for irrigation in the rocky areas of the state.

Infrastructure & Industrial Development

• For construction of Expressways, a total budgetary provision of Rs. 3,194 crore made in 2019-20. Out of the total provisioned amount : Provision of Rs. 1,194 crore for Purvanchal Expressway and Rs. 1,000 crore each for Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

• Rs. 500 crore proposed for land acquisition to develop Defence Corridor along with Bundelkhand Expressway.

• Rs. 100 crore proposed for strengthening of the proposed Agra-Lucknow entry-controlled 06-lane expressway (Green Field) project.

• A provision of Rs. 600 crore for implementation of Infrastructure and Industrial Investment Policy-2012.

Provision of Rs. 482 crore for Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2017.

Allocation of Rs. 120 crore for Industrial Investment Promotion Scheme-2003.

• A provision of Rs. 180 crore for Industrial Investment Promotion Scheme-2012.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

• Provision of Rs. 250 crore for One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme.

• To link youth with self employment Rs. 100 crore proposed under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojna.

• Provision of Rs. 30 crore for ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojna’. The scheme aims at uplifting Traditional crafts persons including carpenters, tailors, basket weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, potters, sweet makers, barbers, cobblers and masons.

• Rs. 10 crore budget allocation for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy-2017.

Handloom and Textile

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 150 crore to provide electricity to the Powerloom weavers at subsidized rates.

• A provision of Rs. 50 crore for the Uttar Pradesh Handloom, Powerloom, Silk, Textile and Garmenting Policy-2017.

Khadi and Village Industries

• Rs. 05 crore proposed for the Mukhya Mantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojna.

• ‘Uttar Pradesh Maati Kala Board’ has been constituted for conserving and upgrading the skill of traditional pottery artisans in the state through innovation. Provision of Rs. 10 crore proposed for implementation Pottery Integrated Development Programme.

Medical and Health

• A provision of Rs. 1,298 crore for the Ayushman BharatNational Health Protection Mission Scheme

• A provision of Rs. 291 crore for ‘Pradhan Mantri Matr Vandana Yojna’.

• A provision of Rs. 111 crore under the state funded Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan to benefit the eligible beneficiaries deprived of Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission Scheme.

• Arrangement of Rs. 47.50 crore for setting up of 100-bed hospitals in the districts of the state.

Medical Education

• A provision of Rs. 908 crore under the scheme for upgrading identified district hospitals into medical colleges in the state.

• A provision of Rs. 907 crore for various works of King George Medical University, Lucknow.

• Rs. 25 crore proposed for setting up of Satellite Centre of King George Medical University, Lucknow in Balrampur district.

• A provision of Rs. 854 crore for various works of S.G.P.G.I., Lucknow.

• A provision of Rs. 396 crore for various works of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute.

• A provision of Rs. 357 crore for Rural Institute of Medical Sciences, Saifai.

• A provision of Rs. 248 crore for the expansion and development of Cancer Institute, Lucknow.

• A provision of Rs. 50 crore to setup Hon’ble Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

• A provision of Rs. 10 crore to setup an Ayush University in the state.

Civil Aviation

• A provision of Rs. 1000 crore for construction, expansion and strengthening of airstrips in the state.

• Rs. 800 crore proposed to acquire land for Jewar Airport.

• A provision of Rs. 200 crore for Airport in Ayodhya.

• A provision of Rs. 150 crore for providing air services under the UP Civil Aviation Promotion Policy-2017 and the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Forest and Environment

• Three new schemes of tree plantation funded under MNREGA, namely ‘Mukhya Mantri Samudayik Vaniki Yojna’, ‘Mukhya Mantri Phalodyan Yojna’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri Krishak Vriksh Dhan Yojna’ have been started.

• A provision of Rs. 200 Crore for implementation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Pratikaratmak Vanropan Nidhi Prabandh Yojna’.

• Target to plant 22 crore saplings in 2019-20.

Revenue

• A provision of Rs. 237.95 crore in the year 2019-20 for ongoing construction works, new construction works and reconstruction of non-residential and residential buildings, land purchase and maintenance of buildings in different divisions, districts and tehsils.

• A provision of Rs. 1,820 crore for Disaster Relief Fund.

• A provision of Rs. 845 crore for ‘Mukhya Mantri Kisan Evam Sarvhit Bima Yojna’.

Public Welfare

• A provision of Rs. 13,135 crore for construction of roads under PWD in financial year 2019-20, and Rs. 3,522 crore for maintenance of roads.

• A provision of Rs. 2,100 crore for construction and maintenance of bridges.

• A provision of Rs. 850 crore to connect the villages and settlements through concrete link roads under various schemes.

• A provision of Rs. 1,174 crore in the year 2019-20 for widening and strengthening of important roads on the interstate and international border and other important roads.

• A provision of Rs. 2,010 crore for Central Road Fund Scheme in the financial year 2019-20.

• A provision of Rs. 350 crore for the construction of roads under the World Bank aided Uttar Pradesh Core Road Network Project.

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 614 crore for construction of roads proposed under Uttar Pradesh Main District Development Project funded by Asian Development Bank.

• A provision of Rs. 702 crore under the NABARD funded R.I.D.F. scheme for construction, widening and reinforcement of roads as well as construction of bridges in rural areas.

• A provision of Rs. 300 crore for special schemes of Purvanchal, and Rs. 200 crore for special schemes of Bundelkhand, under Special Area Programme.

Irrigation

• A provision of Rs. 1,727 crore for the second phase of Central Ganga Canal Scheme.

A provision Rs. 1812.56 crore for the works of Saryu Canal National Project.

A provision of Rs. 953 crore for Arjun Sahayak Pariyojna.

• A provision of Rs. 500 crore for Saryu Canal Project Phase3, Command Area Development and Water Management Programme, and another Rs. 100 crore for Arjun Canal Project Command Area Development and Water Management Programme.

• A provision of Rs. 1100.61 crore for flood control and water drainage projects.

• A provision of Rs. 500 crore for Kanhar Irrigation Project.

• A provision of Rs. 122 crore for Baansagar Project.



Housing and Urban Planning

• A provision of Rs. 300 crore for infrastructural facilities and development works.

• A provision of Rs. 175 crore each for Kanpur Metro and Agra Metro Rail projects.

• A provision of Rs. 150 crore for preliminary works on Varanasi, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Jhansi Metro Rail projects.

• A provision of Rs. 400 crore for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Regional Rapid Transit System project.

Urban Development

• A provision of Rs. 5,156 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban).

• A provision of Rs. 2,200 crore for Amrut Scheme.

• A provision of Rs. 2,000 crore for Smart City Mission Scheme.

• A provision of Rs. 1,500 crore for Swachchh Bharat Mission (Urban).

• A provision Rs. 426 crore for the scheme of Mukhya Mantri Nagriya Alpviksit evam Malin Basti Vikas Yojna.

• A provision of Rs. 200 crore for Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Adarsh Nagar Panchayat Yojana.



Planning

• A provision of Rs. 810 crore in 2019-20 for special schemes of Bundelkhand.

• A provision of Rs. 1000 crore for Accelerated Economic Development Scheme.

Basic Education

• A budget provision of Rs. 18,485 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

• A budget provision of Rs. 2,275 crore for Mid Day Meal programme.

• A provision of Rs. 500 crore to develop infrastructural facilities in Primary and Senior Primary schools.

• Rs. 300 crore proposed for providing 01 pair of shoes, 02 pairs of socks and 01 sweater free of cost to each student of class I to VII studying in the schools run by the UP Basic Education Board.

• A provision of Rs. 40 crore for free distribution of uniforms to the students of Primary and senior Primary schools.

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 05 crore to setup Primary and Senior Primary schools in Vantangiya villages.

• Rs. 110 crore proposed for distribution of school bags in 2019-20.

Secondary Education

• A provision of Rs. 26.57 crore to setup Sainik Schools.

• A provision of Rs. 10 crore to setup Government Inter Colleges (both boys and girls).

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 242 crore to provide grant-inaid to Sanskrit Pathshalas in order to encourage education of Sanskrit, and another Rs. 30 crore to provide grant to aided Sanskrit schools and degree colleges.

Higher Education

• A provision of Rs. 50 crore for Wi-Fi facility in all the colleges and universities.

• A provision of 160 crore for various works under the National Higher Education Campaign.

• A provision of Rs. 63 lakh under the infrastructural heads of “Gurushri Gorakshnath Shodh Peeth” in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

• A provision of Rs. 02 crore to setup Atal Good Governance Chair in Lucknow University.

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 05 crore to setup a Centre of Excellence in memory of Hon’ble Atal Bihari Vajpayee in DAV College, Kanpur.

• Rs. 10 crore proposed to setup a university in Saharanpur.

• A provision of Rs. 21 crore to give grant to Kashi Vidyapeeth for promoting education of Sanskrit.

• A provision of Rs. 21.51 crore for Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyala.

Technical Education

• The Indian Institute of Information Technology is being setup in Lucknow on PPP mode. A budgetary provision of Rs. 10 crore for this purpose.

• Provision of Rs. 08 crore to setup an Engineering College in Mirzapur and another Rs. 04 crore to setup an Engineering College in Pratapgarh district.

• A provision of Rs. 11 crore for strengthening and development of Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur.

Women and Child Welfare

• A new scheme namely Kanya Sumangala Yojna is being started from the next financial year with a view to raise health and educational standard of girls, brighten their future, bring in a positive change in the thinking towards women and instil a sense of respect towards them. An amount of Rs. 1,200 crore proposed in the budget for this purpose.

• Rs. 4,004 crore proposed for Nutrition Programme.

• A provision of Rs. 1,410 crore in the budget for sustenance of destitute widows and education of their children.

• Rs. 1,988 crore proposed to ensure payment of honorarium to Anganwadi workers and assistants.

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 335 crore for National Nutrition Mission and another Rs. 200 crore for Shabri Sankalp Abhiyan.

• A provision of Rs. 156 crore under the Kishori Balika Yojna.

• Rs. 103.70 crore proposed for Mahila Samman Kosh.

Social Welfare

• A provision of Rs. 4,433 crore under Scholarship Scheme for poor students belonging to various sections of society. Out of this amount, Rs. 2,037 crore is proposed for scheduled caste students, Rs. 1,516 crore for backward class students, Rs. 850 crore for general category students and Rs. 30 crore for scheduled tribe students.

• A provision of Rs. 2,579 crore under the Old Age and Farmers’ Pension Scheme.

• A provision of Rs. 250 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojna for marriage of daughters belonging to BPL families from all sections of society in the state.

• A provision of Rs. 500 crore under the National Family Benefit Scheme.

Welfare of Backward Class

• A provision of Rs. 600 crore under the Fee Reimbursement Scheme.

Minorities Welfare

• A provision of Rs. 942 crore under the Scholarship Scheme for the students belonging to minority communities.

• Rs. 459 crore proposed for modernisation of Arabi-Farsi Madarsas.

Welfare of Persons with disabilities

• A provision of Rs. 621 crore for sustenance of the persons with disabilities.

• Rs. 30 crore provisioned as maintenance grant to the persons suffering from leprosy.

• It is proposed to setup Shelter Homes for mentally ill and deaf and dumb persons. Under this scheme, 03 centresare already setup and Rs. 18 crore is proposed to setup 07 centres.

Dharmarth Karya

• Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board has been setup to ensure implementation of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Expansion Scheme in Varanasi. A provision of Rs. 207 crore for expansion and beautification of the road from the Ganga bank to Vishwanath Temple.

• A budgetary provision of Rs. 16 crore to setup Vaidik Vigyan Kendra in Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi.

Culture

• Rs. 8.38 crore proposed to get constructed an auditorium between Mathura-Vridavan.

• A provision of Rs. 05 crore to get constructed boundary wall around public Ramleela grounds.

• Provision of Rs. 01 crore to strengthen Vrindavan Shodh Sansthan.

Tourism

• A provision of Rs. 125 crore for infrastructural facilities in Uttar Pradesh Brij Tirtha.

• Rs. 101 crore proposed for integrated development of major tourist places in Ayodhya.

• Rs. 27 crore proposed for integrated development of major tourist places in Garh Mukteshwar.

• A provision of Rs. 70 crore for implementation of Tourism Policy- 2018 and another Rs. 50 crore for Pro-Poor Tourism.

• It is proposed to strengthen Lahartara Talab, Kabir Sthal and Seergovardhanpur, the birth place of Guru Ravidas, in Varanasi.

• It is also proposed to develop Rishi Bhardwaj Ashram and Shringverpur Dham in Prayagraj.

• Moreover, it is also proposed to ensure development of Vindhyachal and Naimisharanya; Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa under Buddhist Circuit; Shakumbhari Devi and Shukratal; Tulsi Peeth in Rajapur, Chitrakoot; Maharaja Suheldeo site and Chittaura Lake in Bahraich; and Bijli Pasi Qila in Lucknow.

Justice

• A provision of Rs. 1,075 crore to acquire land for construction of residential and non-residential buildings in newly created districts and newly created courts in the state.

• A provision of Rs. 150 crore in the financial year 2019-20 for construction of multilevel parking and advocate chambers in Hon’ble High Court, Allahabad.

• Rs. 10.86 crore proposed to run commercial courts for ensuring speedy disposal of commercial cases.

Fiscal Services

State GST and VAT

An estimated revenue receipt of Rs. 77,640 crore, from State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) and Value Added Tax (VAT), has been fixed.

Excise Duty

A revenue receipt of Rs. 31,517.41 crore is estimated from excise duty.

Stamp and Registration

A revenue receipt of Rs. 19,179 crore is estimated from Stamp and Registration.

Motor Vehicle Tax

A revenue receipt of Rs. 7,863 crore is estimated from Motor Vehicle Tax.

Budget estimate for Financial Year 2019-20

• The budget size for the year 2019-20 has been pegged at Rs. 4,79,701.10 crore which is 12 percent more than the budget size for the year 2018-19.

• The budget includes new schemes of Rs. 21,212.95 crore.