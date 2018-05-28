UP bypolls: Polling begins in Kairana and Noorpur

Lucknow: As per the information given by the officials, voting for the Kairana parliamentary seat and Noorpur assembly constituency began amid tight security at 7 a.m. In all there are 160,962,8 voters in Kairana of which 873,120 men, 736,431 women and 77 of the third gender. In Noorpur there are 306,226 voters here of which are men, 141,924 women and 10 this gender voters. A total of 2,651 EVM control units, 2,651 ballot units and 2,596 VVPAT's are being used…

