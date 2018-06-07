UP CM suspends Gonda and Fatehpur DMs

Lucknow: According to the information given by the official, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a harsh decision against the District Magistrates of Gonda and Fatehpur and has suspended them for non-performance.

There has been a drastic change seen in the approach as Chief Minister has started to act strictly after the back-to-back defeats of the ruling BJP in bypolls.

According to reports, Fatehpur District Magistrate Kumar Prashant has been shown the door for failure in the proper implementation of government schemes, J.B. Singh, the District Magistrate of Gonda, has been punished for his failure to control illegal mining.

Balkar Singh, another IAS officer who is under the shadow of many charges of irregularities, was on Tuesday removed as the Director of the Mining Department and posted as Director of Disabled Welfare, a post considered a dumping ground for bureaucrats who have run afoul of the powers that be.