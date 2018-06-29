UP Congress spokesperson aspirants to give 14-Question test

Lucknow: All the people who are interested in becoming a spokesperson for Congress party in Uttar Pradesh will have to give a test that will consist of 14 Questions related to politics and on the basis of the answers candidates will be selected.

Talking about the importance of IQ tests, Congress veteran spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi went on to say: “Such tests are not new and they keep happening in the AICC. Now we are conducting test on similar lines in UP too. It will be wrong to say that difficult questions were asked in the test. These are basic questions which a spokesperson should be able to answer. The new media team of the UPCC will work similar to the AICC media team.”

The test will comprise of questions like:-

1. How many blocks and zones are there in Uttar Pradesh?

2. How many seats are reserved in UP in Lok Sabha elections?

3. How many seats did Congress win in 2004 and 2009?

4. What was the percentage of vote share that Congress got in 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 Assembly elections?

5. How many Lok Sabha and Assembly seats are in UP?

6. In UP, how many Assembly seats make one Lok Sabha seat?

7. How many Lok Sabha seats have less then or more Assembly seats as per the rules?

8. What are the key points of failure of Yogi Adityanath government?

9. What were the achievements of the Manmohan Singh government?

10. What are the three main headlines today on which Congress spokespersons can issue statements?

11. Why do you want to become a spokesperson?