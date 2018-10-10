UP is a film friendly state, says Satish Kaushik during ‘Kaagaz’ launch

Bollywood ace filmmaker and veteran actor Satish Kaushik who has given 40 years to the industry as an actor and director, officially launched his forthcoming movie ‘Kaagaz’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur today. He was accompanied by the cast of the film including Pankaj Tripathi, Nishant Kaushik and Monal Gajjar.

District Magistrate of Sitapur, Sheetal Verma graced the launch event with her presence as the chief guest of the event.

‘Kaagaz’ is a humble story of a farmer called Bharat Lal from a village in UP who is declared dead on paper because of his relatives who seek the help from a corrupt official to snatch his piece of land. The story showcases a weak Bharat Lal turning into a strong and confident man, who goes to great lengths to fight against the corrupt system and proves to the world that he is alive. The satirical tale is moving and warming at the same time.

Talking about the film, Bollywood Director & Actor Satish Kaushik said, “This film is really close to my heart and I am really grateful to my colleagues for their amazing contribution in terms of a realistic depiction of the storyline. We decided to launch the film in Sitapur to stay true to the essence of the script and to reach out to the audience in the smaller parts of the state and country.”

Acknowledging Uttar Pradesh as a film friendly state, Statish Kaushik said that Uttar Pradesh has turned out to be a film friendly state as there had been several films that have been shot in different areas of Uttar Pradesh in the recent past. The facilities provided during the shoot of any particular film are turning better each day while the locations in Uttar Pradesh are undoubtedly beautiful and hence play an important role to add beauty to the movies shot here.

Stressing emphasis on the growth of Indian cinema as a whole, Satish Kaushik stated that in the recent past cinema has grown to another level and along with the growth of cinema different genre of movies has evolved with time.

Praising the assistance provided by the Uttar Pradesh government and Film Bandhu, Kaushik further said that there have been several occasions when the government and Film Bandhu xtended their assistance to the film industry and the support given by the administration, officials and the local people has been a very pleasing and boosting factor for the filmmakers.