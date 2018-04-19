UP Minister thinks Mayawati rule was better, adds embarrassment for Yogi govt

Taking a jibe at the law and order situation in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, senior cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Swami Prasad Maurya said that Mayawati’s rule was better than that of Yogi Adityanath. Talking on the Unnao rape case, the minister went on to say that there would have been no need for a CBI probe in the Unnao case had the police did its part. Maurya, a former BSP leader, also lavished praise on BSP…

Taking a jibe at the law and order situation in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, senior cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Swami Prasad Maurya said that Mayawati’s rule was better than that of Yogi Adityanath.

Talking on the Unnao rape case, the minister went on to say that there would have been no need for a CBI probe in the Unnao case had the police did its part. Maurya, a former BSP leader, also lavished praise on BSP leader Mayawati’s role as an administrator when she was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

In the recent some time there had been several occasions when the BJP ministers criticized the party’s rule in the state and there were instances when few of the leaders criticised the CM over his handling of Dalit issues.

“Had the people got justice from the local police, the matter would not have escalated so far and there would not have been the need for a CBI probe,” Maurya had told reporters. However, he expressed confidence in CBI and said that the agency will unmask the guilty.

Replying to another question, Maurya lauded BSP chief Mayawati’s regime saying it was “good” and there were no second thoughts about it. “She was famous as a strict administrator and much better than the Samajwadi Party government. The government of Yogi Adityanath is also much better than the SP government,” the UP labour minister was quoted as saying in a report. His remark came in reply of a question on the law and order situation in UP as compared to the time when Mayawati was at the helm.