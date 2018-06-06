UP on High Alert after Bomb Blasts threat from LeT

Lucknow: High alert has been sounded across the state by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a letter was received in the name of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) threatening bomb blasts at Krishna Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Hapur and Saharanpur railway stations.

The letter, the authenticity of which is being ascertained, threatens to blow up these prominent places on June 6, 8 and 10.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has sounded an alert following the letter and the state police has stepped up its vigil. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Anand Kumar said that security has been beefed-up at important religious, tourist and public places.

The letter has been signed by Maulana Ambu Sheikh, “area commander” of LeT in Jammu and Kashmir. There is massive security checking underway in the state capital.