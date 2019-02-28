Updated version of Tata Hexa SUV launched in India!

One of the most famous automobile companies Tata Motors which have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its all new launches but specifically talking, Tata Motors have launched its all new updated version of ‘Tata Hexa SUV’ in India price starts from 12.99 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 18.99 lakh.

The Tata Hexa gets a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine in two states of tune. The VARICOR 320 produces 148bhp and 320Nm and the VARICOR 400 churns out 154bhp and 400Nm. One can also opt for an automatic unit along with a 6-speed manual unit on all trims except the base XE variant.

Based on the Impact Design philosophy, the Hexa will now come with the option of a dual tone roof, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4×4 and other trims. The Hexa now also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity across variants.

The 2019 Hexa will come with 5 colour options with the dual tone roof in the top end variants in 2 colour options – Infinity Black and Titanium Grey. It will also get a 10 speaker JBL system. Adding to this, the new Hexa 2019 edition will offer diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants while the manual transmission will be styled with charcoal grey alloy wheels

Commenting on the launch, S. N. Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: “In our continuous endeavour to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.”