Upendra Kushwaha quits Union Cabinet, sends resignation to PM Modi

Upendra Kushwaha, Union minister of state for human resource development and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief send his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Upendra Kushwaha also began his two-day fast to protest education policy of Nitish govt and its failure to transfer land for proposed KVs at Aurangabad and Nawada.

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha was not happy with Nitish Kumar regarding the distribution of seats and was asking for time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah since long.

The development comes hours after he refused to attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting called to chalk out a strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament beginning on December 11. The RLSP may join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress.