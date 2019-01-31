Upsetting to know that women who spoke have received rape threats: Richa Chadha on #MeToo

Mumbai: Keeping her points forth on #MeToo, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha said that it is upsetting to know that women who have come out and spoken have received death and rape threats and for some their livelihood has been snatched away.

On #MeToo, she said: “It’s upsetting that those women who have come out and spoken, many of them have received death threats, rape threats, for some their livelihood has been snatched away.

“Primarily, there’s an issue of will and consent. There are many cases where a woman may have given the consent to sleep with somebody, but her will may not have been there because they will have a position of authority or power over the woman which they can blatantly abuse.

“So, this is a very tricky territory which we need to figure out to make this work, to create a supportive environment for women who speak out. The term for rape in Hindi is ‘izzat lootna’. Its literal translation is losing your dignity. So, there’s so much stigma attached to any kind of sexual crime that sometimes, it’s impossible to get the bravest women to speak out…because this then, becomes that one thing that defines them,” she added.

Speaking about the harsh standards of beauty for women, Richa said: “Today, it can be very confusing for young women… what you’re supposed to do with your body. I believe that one should be healthy and exercise.

“Everybody should be allowed to be happy in their own skin without being called ‘lazy’ or ‘unprofessional’ or ‘anorexic’ or ‘not womanly’ enough. It’s so harsh for women to keep up and adhere to these standards.”