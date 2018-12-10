Urjit Patel Quits As RBI Governor

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Urjit Patel, RBI, governor
Country's growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal: RBI governor

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel stepped down from his post today and said that the decision he took was due to”personal reasons”.

Amid an unprecedented public face-off with the government came this decision from Patel.

Patel was appointed in 2016 for a three-year term, which was to expire in September next year.

“On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately,” Urjit Patel said in his letter that had no word on his future plans.

Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Urjit Patel, urjit patel news, urjit patel quits as governor

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel stepped down from his post today and said that the decision he took was due to"personal reasons". Amid an unprecedented public face-off with the government came this decision from Patel. Patel…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH