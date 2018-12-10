Urjit Patel Quits As RBI Governor

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel stepped down from his post today and said that the decision he took was due to”personal reasons”.

Amid an unprecedented public face-off with the government came this decision from Patel.

Patel was appointed in 2016 for a three-year term, which was to expire in September next year.

“On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately,” Urjit Patel said in his letter that had no word on his future plans.