US is the most resourceful & richest country in the world: Ban Ki-moon

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said that the US is the most resourceful and richest country in the world and does not introduce universal health coverage.

Ban made the comments on Monday in an exclusive interview with the Guardian in New York, as part of his work with

The Elders, a group founded by the late anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela to work on issues of global importance, including universal health coverage.

The US has the world’s most expensive health system, accounting for nearly one-fifth of American gross domestic product and costing more than $10,348 per American.

The UK, in comparison, spends a little under 10% per cent of the GDP, according to the latest available statistics, and healthcare is free at the point of delivery.

“It’s not easy to understand why such a country like the US, the most resourceful and richest country in the world, does not introduce universal health coverage,” said Ban.

“Nobody would understand why almost 30 million people are not covered by insurance.”