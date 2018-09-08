US Open: Del Potro enters final

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina made his second US Open final as defending champion Rafael Nadal retired with two sets down in their semifinal here.

Del Potro will face either Novak Djokovic of Serbia or Japan star Kei Nishikori in Sunday’s men’s singles final. Del Potro took the first two sets 7-6(3), 6-2 when the world number one Nadal retired due to knee problems during the match on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

While leading 4-3 in the first set, Nadal got his right knee taped but ripped it off later. However, he got it taped again early in the second set when he was obviously underperforming compared to the opening set.

After the Argentine blasted a forehand winner to close out the second set, Nadal could not continue.