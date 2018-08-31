US Open: Djokovic enters third round

Sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic from Serbia won 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2 against 61st seeded American Tennys Sandgren at the US Open second round.

Thursday’s match on the central court of the Arthur Ashe Stadium here marks the second time that these two players have met, with Djokovic winning both times, reports Efe news.

Although Djokovic, 31, struggled a little in the match against Sandgren, the Serbian has never failed to reach the semi-finals in his past 10 seasons, eight of which he had to compete against second-seeded Roger Federer from Switzerland.

The world’s former No.1 did not play in the 2017 US Open due to an injury of his right elbow. Although he is still in the process of recovering back to his regular high performance, Djokovic has already managed to bring home the Wimbledon Championship trophy this season.