US refuses $300 mn aid to Pakistan due to lack of decisive action

According to the information given by the media, the United States refused $300 mn aid to Pakistan due to lack of decisive action and it also stated that it would like to spend money on urgent priorities.

Pentagon spokesman lt Col Kone Faulkner said the US military would aim to spend the money on other “urgent priorities”, media reported.

“We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups,” Col Faulkner said in a statement, adding that the $300 million aid – which had earlier been suspended – should be used elsewhere due to “a lack of Pakistani decisive actions” in tackling the issue.

The announcement comes just days before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to visit Pakistan to meet the country’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Donald Trump has previously accused Pakistan of deceiving the US while receiving billions of dollars.

The US state department has also slammed Pakistan for failing to deal with terrorist networks operating on its soil, including the Haqqani network and the Afghan Taliban.

The US government announced it was cutting almost all security aid to the country.