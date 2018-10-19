Usha Uthup and her love for music

Usha Uthup contributed to a great extent in Hindi songs in Bollywood and gave equally hit regional songs in Punjabi, Bengali and Marathi and says that she represents a true Indian.

When asked that how she manages to sing songs in so many different languages, she said: “I represent a true ‘Bharatiya’.”

“What I love about myself is that I am a Madrasi (Tamilian), studied in Mumbai, married to a Keralite and live in Kolkata. Isn’t it amazing,” she asked.

Usha doesn’t understand why people want to restrict themselves to a particular region they belong to.

“I have realised that when you sing in someone else’s language, your language has a spark. Now I could do many shows in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, South and other places because of the same spark,” she shared on the sidelines of the MTV India Music Summit.

