Vadodara: Class 10 student stabs teen to death, says ‘wanted holiday in school’

Gujarat: In a recent incident that took place in Gujarat’s Vadodara school where a class 10 student killed his junior, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the washroom of the school yesterday. The accused student was detained under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Two days after the killing a bizarre murder motive has come to light as per the police. The accused was scolded for not submitting his homework and “he decided to do something to close the school,” said senior police officer RS Bhagora. The police believe the accused stabbed the boy so that the school would be shut.

The victim had 10 stab wounds on his body, Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) R S Bhagora had said yesterday.

The 17-year-old accused, a student of the same school located in Baranpora area, was held in Valsad town in South Gujarat late Friday night, Vadodara police Commissioner Manoj Sashidhar told media.

A police team from here has been sent to Valsad to bring the teenager to the city, he said.

He will be questioned to learn the reason behind the brutal killing of the Class 9 student, police said.

The accused student came under the lens after he was spotted in CCTV footage entering the washroom along with the victim, they said.

The victim had joined the school only a week ago and was staying with his maternal uncle here, while his parents live in Gujarat’s Anand town, the police had said.