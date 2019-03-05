Van Heusen unveils Jacqueline Fernandez as the face for VH Women’s Handbags segment

Bangalore: Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. announces Bollywood actressJacqueline Fernandez as the face of Van Heusen’s ‘Women’s Handbags’ segment. The latest ‘Carry Your World’ campaign celebrates a woman’s everyday multi-dimensional brilliance and Jacqueline Fernandez who is a leading light in the fashion and entertainment world was a natural choice for Van Heusen. The new line of women’s handbags labelled as ‘Carry Your World’,enables the brand to reach young women, who are successfully managing different roles in their everyday lives. The bag, like a perfect companion, signifies her force multiplier, a catalyst and a productivity tool in which she could literally carry her world. The actress will be featured in a video commercial for the VH Bag debuting in shortly.

The latest collection of handbags from the ‘Carry Your World’ line will soon be available at Van Heusen stores across the country and onAmazon.in. Each piece will feature a refined look for today’s modern woman. The Van Heusen handbags are artistically designed that will wow every woman. Interesting features have been infused such as the Multi-compartment on-the-go bag, a Reversible tote bag and a Convertible hand bag. The prices will range from Rs. 799 to Rs. 3499, with wallets starting at Rs. 799 and bags starting at Rs. 1499.

The line is based on market research undertaken with women across different walks of life. The industry insights reveal that every woman likes to carry her world throughout the day, be it office, lunch or night out as a permanent partner. Based on these findings, the brand launched a range of uniquely designed handbags that blends fashion, innovation and mobility all in one go!

Commenting on the association, Abhay Bahugune, COO, Van Heusen said “We are excited to have Jacqueline on board for the new range of Van Heusen Bags themed “Carry Your World”. The vision of our latest line of handbags captures her captivating spirit and independent persona. With her eclectic style and on trend identity she embodies the confident outlook of the consumers, inspiring them to take on the world with style.”

Jacqueline Fernandez added “I am excited to join the Van Heusen family and be a part of the brand’s long history of bringing in modernity, spontaneity, self-expression and individuality through their range of edgy cosmopolitan design of bags for contemporary women.”

The Van Heusen woman handbags complement the power dressing ethos that the brand so proudly espouses.

Saikat Mitra, Creative Director, Van Heusen mentioned “We are happy to present the Van Heusen Bags range for the smart and sophisticated women of today. The collection fuses the best of international designs with modern functional forms and signature Van Heusen aesthetics. The collection promises to deliver trendy fashionable bags for a wide variety of occasions and the multiple worlds of women. These bags are the best blend of form and function to create fashion bags for ‘every woman – every time’”.

He further added “Each bag is thoughtfully designed to be paired with sharp aesthetics of Van Heusen’s women range – be it fusion formals, day casuals, fusion or evening collections”.

Van Heusen consumers are leaders for whom elegance and style are not just fads, but a philosophy. The newly launched women’s handbags range is modern, minimalistic and timeless in design and is distinguished by high quality with a sincere effort to realize the countless impulses of the present-day woman.

This piece of Van Heusen women handbag is an aspirational must-have in every woman’s wardrobe.

Van Heusen has 400 styles that include tote bags, wallets, slings bags, etc.