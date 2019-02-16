Vande Bharat Express breaks down a day after its launch by PM

India’s fastest train Vande Bharat Express broke down today, a day after its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The Train 18 as it was formerly called is an engine-less train, was returning from Varanasi after its inaugural run and broke down about 200 km from the capital.

According to the information given by the railways, train remained there being at a halt for almost three hours and then resumed its journey at around 8.15 am. The train will have to be taken to Delhi to fix the fault and it cannot be driven above 40 km per hour for now. The Railway Ministry has attributed the disruption to a possible cattle run over.

The people on board were shifted to another train. The train is expected to start its commercial run tomorrow. At around 5 am, power went out in some coaches on the train. Before coming to a halt at Chamrola station, the Vande Bharat Express had slowed down to a sluggish speed of 10 km per hour.