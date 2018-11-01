Varanasi mall firing: Two killed and several injured

According to the information given by the police, a man opened fire at people at a mall resulting in the death of two persons while injuring several others.

The assailant rushed from the crime scene as frightened people ran for cover. The deceased is 26-year-old Gopi Kanaujia (salesman) of a showroom in the JHV Mall where the incident took place and Sunil Gaur (tailor), 45. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailant was a student named Alok Upadhyaya from a local educational institution and he was drunk. He, along with two of his friends, had first gone to a Pizza outlet in the mall and then to a shoe store brandishing a pistol.