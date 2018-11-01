Varanasi mall firing: Two killed and several injured

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Varanasi mall firing
Varanasi mall firing: Two killed and several injured

According to the information given by the police, a man opened fire at people at a mall resulting in the death of two persons while injuring several others.

The assailant rushed from the crime scene as frightened people ran for cover. The deceased is 26-year-old Gopi Kanaujia (salesman) of a showroom in the JHV Mall where the incident took place and Sunil Gaur (tailor), 45. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailant was a student named Alok Upadhyaya from a local educational institution and he was drunk. He, along with two of his friends, had first gone to a Pizza outlet in the mall and then to a shoe store brandishing a pistol.

Region News,Region Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, CCTV footage, Police, Prashant, Varanasi mall firing

According to the information given by the police, a man opened fire at people at a mall resulting in the death of two persons while injuring several others. The assailant rushed from the crime scene as frightened people ran for…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH