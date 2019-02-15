Varun Dhawan and Fatima Sana Shaikh sizzling photoshoot is here, See pic

Varun Dhawan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are currently trending social media platforms and this time for their sizzling photoshoot.

Fatima shared the photo on her Instagram account, and it has been winning hearts on the internet. She captioned the photo, “Friendship goals is relationship goals.”

Varun had a golden 2018, as both his films October and Sui Dhaaga were received well at the box office. The actor has just wrapped up Kalank, and is busy with ABCD3. On the other hand, Fatima was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which bombed at the box office.