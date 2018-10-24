Varun Gandhi makes a shocking revelation!

Bhiwani (UP): BJP lawmaker Varun Gandhi has revealed that at the time when he raised objections about the hike in salaries of MPs, he got a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), asking “why are you increasing our troubles?”

Varun Gandhi made this statement while he was addressing a programme in Model Women’s College here, the Sultanpur MP said, “I repeatedly raise my voice about the increase in salaries of MPs and not giving details of their assets. Employees of every sector get increase in their wages based on hard work and honesty. But in the last 10 years, MPs have increased their salaries seven times just by raising their hands.”

“When I raised this issue once, I received a call from the PMO,” he said. “Why are you increasing our troubles?” Questioning the education system of the country, he gave examples of schools in Uttar Pradesh.

“In Uttar Pradesh schools, except studies, all programme are held. Religious and marriage functions are organised, after funeral, the rituals are completed on the premises. Children play cricket and leaders deliver speeches in schools,” Gandhi said.