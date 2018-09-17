Varun is the nicest guy that I have worked with, compliments Anushka

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’ along with Varun Dhawan in the lead role, said that undoubtedly Varun is the nicest guy that she has worked with till date.

Complimenting the 31-year-old actor while talking to the media, she said, “He is the nicest guy that I have worked with, there is no doubt about it. He is genuinely respectful towards women. I’m sure he is a great boyfriend and I also think he will make a great husband.”

However, Varun says he is no hurry to get married and for now he is happy just attending weddings as a guest. “As far as marriage is concerned, it’s not only up to me. There’s another person involved as well. So I think as and when the time is right, sab badhiya hai,” he said.

At the event, the Badlapur actor also talked at length about his two-month-old niece. Calling her the greatest love of his life, he said he said been assisting his Bhabhi (elder brother’s wife) in everything from changing diapers to making the infant burp. “It’s amazing. The feeling when you see a baby for the first time is something else. It’s life-changing.

“I think she is my child only. She’s my brother’s child and I love my brother so I’m obsessed with my niece,” Varun said.

Saying he is very good with children, he added, “I have learnt everything, from burping to changing the nappy.”

A Sharat Katariya directorial, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.