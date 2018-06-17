Venezuela: 17 killed in club stampede

Venezula: According to the official information given by the Interior Minister Nestor Reverol, in an incident that took place in the Venezuelan capital Caracas killed at least 17 people after a tear-gas canister was set off during the celebration.

Media reported quoting the Minister, “The stampede was triggered when a tear-gas canister was set off during a brawl.”

Party-goers were celebrating the end of the school year and several of the dead are reported to be minors.

Seven people have been arrested over the incident, the Interior Minister said.

The stampede took place at the Club Los Cotorros in the El Paraíso district in western Caracas, according to the local media.