Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar dies at the age of 95

Veteran Journalist and writer Kuldip Nayar bid goodbye at the age of 95 following a brief illness.

Mr. Nayar was deeply interested in peaceful relations between India and Pakistan. In his autobiography Beyond The Lines, he wrote about his interview with Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, during which the latter revealed that Pakistan had a nuclear device well before it was thought to have had it.

As a journalist, he had documented in detail, human rights violations by the State.

He was also the High Commissioner of India to the U.K. and nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Mr. Nayar.