VHP raises strong voice for Ram temple’s construction

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today went on to say that the scheduled ‘Dharam Sabha’ in Ayodhya on Sunday was its “last effort” to clear the hurdles for the construction of a Ram temple in the temple town.

The meeting has been called to discuss a strategy for the early construction of the temple. In a statement, VHP regional organisational secretary Bholend said there would be no more congregations and the next stop for them would be the beginning of the temple’s construction.

“Ab mandir nirman ke liye sabhayein, pradarshan aur dharna ityadi nahin honge na hi virodhiyon ko samjhaya jayega…seedhe mandir nirman hoga (There would no longer be meetings, processions and protests for Ram temple, opponents will no longer be engaged with… There will only be temple construction),” he added.

This is the last time an effort is being made to make the people opposing the temple construction realise the facts, the VHP leader said.