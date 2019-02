Vicky Kaushal reveals his plan for Valentine’s Day!

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ when he was asked about his Valentine’s Day celebration, the actor said that he do not believe in giving one special day to love as its very beautiful emotion and for that just one day is not enough.

Was he celebrating Valentine’s Day, Vicky said: “I don’t believe in giving one special day to love as its very beautiful emotion and for that, just one day is not enough. So, I guess everyday should be celebrated as Valentine’s Day.”

“I have worked really hard to get this pressure. It feels good when you get so much love and appreciation from audience. You can say to yourself that now you can’t take anything for granted. So, I’m just focusing on working hard every day of my life.”

Vicky debuted with critically acclaimed “Msasaan” and cemented his place in Hindi film industry by giving power-packed performance in films like “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Love per Square Foot”, before “Raazi”, “Sanju” and “Manmarziyaan”.

But it was his last release “Uri…” that proved to be the turning point of his career. Since January 11, the film has collected 212.78 crores at the box office, and has made Vicky one of the most promising talent in Bollywood.

The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama “Takht” in 2020 along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.