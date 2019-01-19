Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend Harleen Sethi shares pic on Instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi shared a new picture on Instagram with the caption, “High sir!”, Vicky Kaushal had confirmed that he is in love with television actor Harleen Sethi on Koffee with Karan.

Though neither of them confirmed the relationship, Harleen turned up at the special screening of his latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike in Mumbai.

She also shared a snap with Kaushal from the success party of Uri. Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a photo from the success party of the film. In the photo, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera in the same sweatshirts. “High Sir! #URI,” read the caption.