Vidisha candidate says no one wants to listen to Modi, alleged audio goes viral

Amidst elections in Madhya Pradesh, an audio is doing rounds on social media and is said to be containing alleged conversation between BJP candidate who is in talks with the state President and is heard demanding some fund.

According to the information collected after hearing the audio, the candidate mentioned that his personal money has been spent and now he wants some more fund assistance from the Party.

There are talks in the audio about Modi’s rally and the candidate says that condition is not good and nobody wants to listen to Modi and in order to maintain the good presence there is requirement of money and liquor.

There has not been any confirmation about the authenticity of the audio and pardaphash does not take responsibility for the authenticity claim as well.

Listen to the audio here:-