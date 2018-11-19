Vietnam floods take life of 14

According to the information shared by the authorities, minimum of 14 people lost their lives in floods and landslides caused by typhoon Toraji over the weekend in Vietnam. Due to heavy rain and floods, many areas were still inundated including…
Due to heavy rain and floods, many areas were still inundated including roads to Nha Trang city’s airport, reports Xinhua news agency.
