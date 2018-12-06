Vijay Mallya tweets: Take the money and stop the narrative that I stole money

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya reiterated his wish to repay banks completely in a bid to end the narrative of him having “stolen” money from various lenders.

A day after he asked banks to accept money from him, the 62-year-old, once again, refuted reports of any connection between his proposed settlement offer and the upcoming ruling in a UK court with regard to his request to block his extradition to India.

“Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, the liquor baron, while refuting all allegations levelled against him, offered to pay back the full amount of the principal loan he owed to multiple banks.

“The Airlines struggled financially partly because of high ATF prices. Kingfisher was a fab airline that faced the highest ever crude prices of $ 140/barrel. Losses mounted and that’s where Banks money went. I have offered to repay 100 % of the Principal amount to them. Please take it,” he had tweeted.