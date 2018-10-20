Violent clashes kill two in UP on Dussehra

As per the information given by the police, two minors lost their life and one woman was injured in accidents and violent clashes reported from many parts of Uttar Pradesh during the idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga, police said on Saturday.

A minor girl and a teenage boy died while a woman sustained bullet injuries during the Vijaya Dashmi festivities late on Friday. At least a dozen persons have been injured in similar incidents, a government official told media, adding that most of the violence was reported from Agra, Kaushambi and Sultanpur.

A seven-year-old girl was run over by a tractor during an immersion procession at Kusa village in Jaunpur. She died on the spot. While a 15-year-old boy, identified as Lokesh of Kutiliya village drowned in a pond during the immersion at Khuljan Devi Dham pond in Pratapgarh.

Anita Singh, 35, sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing by revellers in the Vikrampur village of Pratapgarh district. In Sultanpur, there were clashes in Kurebhar area. Police reinforcements was rushed to control the mob.