Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s first wedding anniversary pictures are out!

Mumbai: Indian cricket Virat Kohli and Bollywood’s top notch actress Anushka Sharma who tied knot last year after being in a relationship with each other, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together today. Their Instagram post for each other is just too adorable and will surely give couple goals to everyone out there.

Anushka Sharma shared a video from their marriage in which Virat is seen putting sindoor on her forehead and they happily are holding each other’s hand while completing the customs of marriage, she captioned it as, “It’s heaven, when you don’t sense time passing by … It’s heaven, when you marry a good ‘man’.”

In a bit from their reception, Virat could be heard saying, “My wife. Can I say this again? My wife!” He adds, “I feel like I was a child till morning and now I have grown up suddenly. My wife!”. Virat captioned his own post: “Can’t believe it’s been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate.Mine forever.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They announced their wedding on the same day to the world and also shared the first pictures. In a recent interview to cricketer Adam Gilchrist, Virat talked about Anushka and their life together.

“When I met my wife I began to change. I came from a very different background from north India and I had no idea of what happens in any other sphere of society or anyone else’s life. Her life was very different and it came with her own challenges and perspective on things,” he said in the interview. He added, “It was amazing to just see myself- how much different things were to the way I think. I was not a very practical person before that. But, she has changed me a lot. I’ve learnt so much from her. That’s what it’s supposed to be like, you should help each other grow and she has certainly helped me grow.”