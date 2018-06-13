Virat Kohli conferred with Polly Umrigar Award

India cricket captain Virat Kohli today received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer) for his outstanding contribution in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) bestowed the award on the skipper at their annual BCCI awards ceremony in Bengaluru.

“POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD for 2016-17 season goes to #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli at #NAMAN. The Skipper also receives the Polly Umrigar Award for his stupendous performances in the 2017-18 season too”, BCCI captioned on Twitter.

In the other category, India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana received the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for her stellar 2016-17 season. “BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER – WOMEN for 2016-17 season goes to @ImHarmanpreet”, BCCI posted.