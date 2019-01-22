Virat Kohli named skipper of the ICC Test and ODI Teams of the Year

Another feat has come with open hands for Virat Kohli as he has been named as the captain of both the ICC Test Team of the Year and ODI Team of the Year 2017-18. Along with Virat there are few other Indian players who have managed to make place in these teams.

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the final XI of both teams which features three Indian players in the Test side while four have made the cut for the ODI team. Kohli and Bumrah are the only two players who feature in both the Test and ODI teams.

Virat Kohli, who was the leading scorer in both formats in 2018, was named leader of both the sides with Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah getting named in the Test side while India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav made it to the ODI side.

Apart from India, three players have made it to the Test side from New Zealand while Dimuth Karunaratne and Mohammad Abbas remain the only ones from Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

West Indies, South Africa and Australia have been represented by Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Lyon, respectively. The Aussie offie is the lone spinner in the squad.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2017-18: Tom Latham (NZ), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Kane Williamson (NZ), Virat Kohli (captain) (IND), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Rishabh Pant (IND), Jason Holder (WI), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Nathan Lyon (Aus), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammad Abbas (PAK).