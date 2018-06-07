Virat Kohli to be conferred with Polly Umrigar award

Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards.

India captain Virat Kohli is set to add another feather to his already illustrious cap. The 29-year-old, who has had a phenomenal past two seasons, will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketer (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 12th 2018.

While Kohli gets top honours in the men’s category, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to be maiden recipients of the award for best international cricketer (women) for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

The BCCI has also rechristened four awards in remembrance of Late Jagmohan Dalmiya in order to honour one of its finest administrators.