Vivo iQoo launched: Price, specs and other details!

One of the most famous Chinese multinational companies Vivo which have been grabbing headlines for its new launches, have launched its most awaited smartphone ‘Vivo iQoo’ in China priced at Rs. 31,700 for the base variant with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage that has Electric Blue and Lava Orange colour options.

However, the Vivo iQoo 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration comes at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 34,900) and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 38,100). There is also the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage option that comes with a price tag of CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,500).

The Vivo iQoo sports a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 13-megapixel Sony IMX263 sensor along with a wide-angle lens. There is also a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the iQoo has a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has provided 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The iQoo comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is also a 4,000mAh battery that supports Vivo’s Super Flash Charge technology. The proprietary fast charging technology is claimed to be capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in 15 minutes or fully charge in 45 minutes. Besides, the iQoo measures 157.69×75.2×8.51mm.