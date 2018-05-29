Vivo launches X21 in India

Chinese player Vivo today launched "X21" which is known to be the world's first device to sport in-display fingerprint sensor with utmost security and has been priced at Rs 35,990. Vivo X21 is available in black across select offline stores, Flipkart and the company's own online store The smartphone comes with 6.28-inch "FullView" display with 19:9 aspect ratio The FHD+ display with 1.66-mm side bezels offers 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio X21 is equipped with 12MP front and rear cameras…

Chinese player Vivo today launched “X21” which is known to be the world’s first device to sport in-display fingerprint sensor with utmost security and has been priced at Rs 35,990.

Vivo X21 is available in black across select offline stores, Flipkart and the company’s own online store

The smartphone comes with 6.28-inch “FullView” display with 19:9 aspect ratio

The FHD+ display with 1.66-mm side bezels offers 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio

X21 is equipped with 12MP front and rear cameras

Phone has dual-pixel sensors and an additional 5MP rear sensor

“Pushing the innovation threshold, Vivo has successfully pioneered the secure and intuitive in-display fingerprint scanning technology. We are proud to bring this industry-first feature to the Indian market with the Vivo X21,” Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India, told reporters here.