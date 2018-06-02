Vivo launches Y83 with 4GB RAM in India, priced at Rs 14,990

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo yesterday launched its Y83 device with 6.22-inch 19:9 "FullView" display in India at Rs 14,990. The smartphone will be available in black and gold variants across offline stores Smart phone will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo's own online shopping channel Vivo Y83 is equipped with a 13MP high-definition rear camera with PDAF technology and an 8MP selfie camera The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor Smartphone has 4GB RAM…

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo yesterday launched its Y83 device with 6.22-inch 19:9 “FullView” display in India at Rs 14,990.

The smartphone will be available in black and gold variants across offline stores

Smart phone will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo’s own online shopping channel

Vivo Y83 is equipped with a 13MP high-definition rear camera with PDAF technology and an 8MP selfie camera

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

Smartphone has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage with an option to further expand it to 256GB

“We are pleased to introduce the Vivo Y83 in our Y series product portfolio with an outstanding performance and superior camera capabilities at an ideal price point,” said Jerome Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.