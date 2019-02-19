Vivo U1 launched: Price, specs and other details

One of the most famous Chinese smartphone maker Vivo which is known to be giving best quality specification and camera, have launched its all new ‘Vivo U1’ in the Chinese market priced at Rs. 8,400 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The dual-SIM Vivo U1 runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1. It features a 6.2-inch HD (720×1520 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is offered at up to 64GB with the option to expand memory via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for camera, the Vivo U1 sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically with one 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor as well. Features include Panorama, beauty, AR shoot, and more.

The phone packs a 4,030mAh battery, measures 155.1×75.09×8.28mm, and weighs 163.5 grams.

Connectivity options on the Vivo U1 include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS and more. As mentioned, there is a rear fingerprint sensor and comes with face unlock support as well.