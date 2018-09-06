Vivo V11 Pro launched: Specs, price and other details!

By
Prishita Rathi
-
vivo v11 pro
Vivo V11 Pro launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the biggest and famous Chinese multi-national companies Vivo which is known for its strong branding impact on the people. Ahead of the beginning of festive season, Vivo has launched its smartphone in India ‘Vivo V11 Pro’ priced at Rs. 25,990.

Features of Vivo V11 Pro:-

1. Display- 6.41-inch Full HD+ Halo FullView

2. Battery- 3, 400 mAh

3. Operating System- Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.5 out-of-the-box

4. Internal storage- 64GB

5. RAM- 6GB

6. Rear camera- Dual cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture)

7. Front camera- 25-megapixel

Tech News,Tech Breaking News,, technology news, Vivo, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro features, Vivo V11 Pro price, Vivo V11 Pro specifications

One of the biggest and famous Chinese multi-national companies Vivo which is known for its strong branding impact on the people. Ahead of the beginning of festive season, Vivo has launched its smartphone in India ‘Vivo V11 Pro’ priced at…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH