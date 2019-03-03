Vivo V15 launched in Thailand, here are details about the smartphone’s India launch!

One of the most famous Chinese multinational companies Vivo which have been grabbing headlines for launching its all new smartphone ‘Vivo V15’ with pop-up selfie camera in China, now the company has launched the same smartphone in the markets of Thailand and Malaysia as well but people are eagerly awaiting its India launch and as per the sources the company will soon be launching the smartphone in India as well while the official date is yet to be announced.

The Vivo V15 price in Thailand has been set at THB 10,999 (roughly Rs. 24,500). The phone comes in Topaz Blue and Glamour Red colour options with gradient finish on top. However, the availability of the Vivo V15 in the Thailand market is yet to be announced. The phone has also been listed in Malaysia but without any price and availability details.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

For selfies and video chat, the Vivo V15 sports a pop-up selfie camera with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 lens. There is also a triple camera setup at the back that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In contrast, the Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Vivo V15 Pro also comes with a number of camera features, including HDR, face beauty, timelapse, panorama, bokeh mode, AI body shaping, and palm capture among others. The front-facing camera sensor also enables a face unlock feature.

For storing content, the Vivo V15 comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the connectivity front, the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of the sensors, there is an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo V15 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports a Dual-Engine fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 161.97x93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.