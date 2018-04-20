Vivo V9 Youth launched in India, priced at Rs 18,990

Vivo V9 Youth has been launched in India with new features like dual cameras on the rear, Android 8.1 Oreo, face unlock and there's also something called a Game Mode to deliver an uninterrupted gaming experience. Key things you need to know: Price of the new Vivo V9 Youth is Rs 18,990 and will be available on both online and offline channels. At Rs 18,990, the new Vivo V9 Youth will be available in two colour variants black and gold.…

Vivo V9 Youth has been launched in India with new features like dual cameras on the rear, Android 8.1 Oreo, face unlock and there’s also something called a Game Mode to deliver an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Key things you need to know:

Price of the new Vivo V9 Youth is Rs 18,990 and will be available on both online and offline channels.

At Rs 18,990, the new Vivo V9 Youth will be available in two colour variants black and gold.

The smartphone will be available across all offline channels starting April 20.

While on online channels, the device will be available starting April 24. To buy the Vivo V9 Youth online, you can head to Vivo E-store, flipkart.com, Amazon.in or paytmmall.com.

The highlight of the new Vivo V9 Youth is its dual rear camera set up.

The smartphones come with a primary camera with a 16-megapixel sensor

The secondary camera includes an image sensor of 2-megapixel.

The smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is said to be using AI face beauty feature.